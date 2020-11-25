Alex Lynn gets full-time seat with Mahindra

Mahindra Racing has confirmed Alex Lynn will join its team on a full-time basis for next season of the ABB Formula E World Championship after his tryout with the team at this year’s finale in Berlin (pictured above). He will join Alexander Sims, who the team confirmed back in August, on the two-car squad.

The 27-year-old is a proven winner, with highlights including the 2014 GP3 Series crown and victories in events such as the Le Mans 24 Hours, Sebring 12 Hours and Macau Grand Prix. He is a multiple race winner in the GP2 series and has Formula E experience, having competed in a total of 27 races, with his best result of fifth coming at the Tempelhof Airport Circuit earlier this year.

“I’m incredibly excited to be back for Season 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and to be a part of Mahindra Racing,” said Lynn. “I’ve had the opportunity of driving the M7Electro on numerous test days and we’re all pretty proud of what we’ve come up with.

“We won’t know our competitiveness fully until the lights go out in Santiago, but we are here to consistently fight for wins and podiums; that’s what the team go racing for and so do I. From that side I’m extremely excited and focused to be delivering the results that this hard-working team deserves.”

Veteran Nick Heidfeld will remain with Mahindra in the role of official test and reserve driver and special advisor.

Mahindra Racing announced a long-term technology partnership with ZF Friedrichshafen AG prior to the 2019/20 season, and will field the first ZF-developed powertrain, implemented by a tightly-integrated team of Mahindra Racing and ZF engineers. The team has also innovated the car’s transmission system, working in conjunction with Shell to develop a dedicated next-generation e-Transmission fluid for the M7Electro which enhances the unit’s efficiency.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Mahindra Racing,” said Mahindra Racing CEO and team principal Dilbagh Gill. “We are heading into the championship’s — and the team’s — seventh year in Formula E and the first year as a world championship series.

“Formula E has gone from strength to strength over this time and we are extremely proud to have been part of that journey from the very beginning. I am delighted to see the Mahindra Racing family grow this season with Maurice Lacroix and OMP joining the team, and I am looking forward to another season with the support of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Shell and Voxdale.

“The team has been working incredibly hard to develop the M7Electro challenger and, with a strong driver pairing of Alexander Sims and Alex Lynn, I am confident that we will be back to securing podiums this season.”

“I’ve spent the last few months embedding myself into Mahindra Racing, getting to know everyone and learning how everyone works, which has been great,” added Sims. “We’ve done a lot of simulator testing, which has been extremely helpful, but it’s the track testing that we’ve done that has been invaluable and has gone well. It’s difficult to draw performance comparisons, but what I have got a feeling of is the system and software, which is crucial, and ZF have done a good job on the hardware side with the powertrain.

“Until we get to Valencia testing and the races, we won’t know where we are competitive-wise, but the initial feelings seem good and we are working flat out to continue to fine-tune and optimize our package. I am so looking forward to seeing what it’s like to drive in the races and getting our teeth into the season.”