The Week In IndyCar, Nov 23, with Jimmie Johnson

By November 23, 2020 11:07 AM

New Chip Ganassi Racing driver Jimmie Johnson pays his first visit to The Week In IndyCar show to answer a variety of questions submitted by fans via social media, including:

  • Sharing the No. 48 Honda with Tony Kanaan (starts at 1m23s)
  • CGR’s unique testing plan (2m24s)
  • Johnson’s attitude towards learning IndyCar (5m19s)
  • First impressions of driving and Indy car vs a Cup car (8m33s)
  • Learning to trust downforce (10m27s)
  • Expectations in IndyCar (15m44s)
  • Additional testing plans (18m46s)
  • Having Dario Franchitti and Scott Dixon as coaches (20m06s)
  • Physical training differences between Cup and IndyCar (22m13s)
  • Bringing new sponsors to IndyCar (25m19s)

