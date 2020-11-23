The Week In IndyCar, Nov 23, with Jimmie Johnson
By Marshall Pruett |
November 23, 2020 11:07 AM
New Chip Ganassi Racing driver Jimmie Johnson pays his first visit to The Week In IndyCar show to answer a variety of questions submitted by fans via social media, including:
- Sharing the No. 48 Honda with Tony Kanaan (starts at 1m23s)
- CGR’s unique testing plan (2m24s)
- Johnson’s attitude towards learning IndyCar (5m19s)
- First impressions of driving and Indy car vs a Cup car (8m33s)
- Learning to trust downforce (10m27s)
- Expectations in IndyCar (15m44s)
- Additional testing plans (18m46s)
- Having Dario Franchitti and Scott Dixon as coaches (20m06s)
- Physical training differences between Cup and IndyCar (22m13s)
- Bringing new sponsors to IndyCar (25m19s)
Jimmie Johnson, IndyCar, Podcasts
