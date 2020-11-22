Harrah Enterprise to present driveline webinar in Online Race Industry Week

“Harrah Driveline Design and Engineering” is the title of the webinar to be presented by Harrah Enterprise for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

Mark Harrah, president, and Andrew Harrah, vice president, are the featured speakers, and they will be joined by guest speaker Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing

In 2005, Mark Harrah and Harrah Enterprise partnered with Jasper Racing on manufacturing a new 4-speed transmission designed for NASCAR. In 2007, the Jasper Transmission turned heads when it won both road course races, Sonoma and Watkins Glen, in the Monster Cup Series. The following year the transmission won the Daytona 500 and swept the rest of the top 5 finishing positions. The success of Harrah Enterprise’ product accelerated through the next decade while building an impressive resume on the race track.

In January 2018, Harrah Enterprise bought out the parent company, Jasper Racing, and moved operations to Cornelius, North Carolina. They have since established an elite driveline leasing program for NASCAR teams of all sizes.

Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley finished third, with three wins, in the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. Kaulig Racing’s Ross Chastain finished seventh, while Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger finished 24th with two wins out of 11 starts.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.