Trans Am joins Nashville GP weekend

The Music City Grand Prix announced today that the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will add its American muscle to the inaugural 2021 race in downtown Nashville, Tennesee. Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers will be taking over the track Friday and Saturday for TA2 races at the event. The three-day “festival of speed, sound, food and fun,” which also will feature the NTT IndyCar Series and SRO Motorsports America’s GT America series, is scheduled for August 6-8, 2021.

“We are pleased to partner with Music City Grand Prix to bring Trans Am’s TA2 powered by AEM to Nashville,” said John Clagett, president, Trans Am Race Company “TA2 is our fastest-growing class which races some of America’s most iconic muscle cars side-by-side. Nashville is a great city to celebrate American muscle cars — it’s a city that embraces Americana with a touch of nostalgia while offering up high-octane entertainment. Trans Am is that too, and therefore a perfect addition to the event.”

Several of Music City Grand Prix’s investors were instrumental in bringing the Trans Am Series to the event. Racers Stanton Barrett and Justin Marks, along with Scott Borchetta, CEO and president of Big Machine Label Group, will race in the event.

“The opportunity to be able to race in the first-ever Music City Grand Prix weekend in the Trans Am Series is a dream come true. Working with the Music City Grand Prix team over the last several years to bring IndyCar back to Nashville has already been very gratifying,” said Borchetta. “Now, knowing that the team and I get to be part of our hometown Grand Prix and get the chance to race through the streets — and across the bridge! — downtown, this weekend has a huge circle around it on all of our calendars!”

Music City Grand Prix has already had an opportunity to get involved with the series at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Today, Scott Borchetta (pictured above) and Justin Marks will race, with Marks in a Music City Grand Prix car, at Road Atlanta’s Trans Am Series round.

“I’m excited to participate in this weekend’s Trans Am Series and, in the process, show my support for the Music City Grand Prix,” said Marks. “As a driver, I’m dedicated to sharing my passion for racing. Getting involved in Music City Grand Prix allows me to do just that while also sharing the best-in-class food, music and entertainment that my hometown serves up.”

“Having investors in our event that not only understand racing, but also participate in it is a huge benefit for our team and will be for our fans next August,” said Jason Rittenberry, COO, Music City Grand Prix. “To bring a racing series that allows them to race in Nashville is special. We can’t wait to have ‘America’s Road Racing Series’ in the Music City.”