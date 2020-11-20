Three top racetrack execs to share insights during Online Race Industry Week

“Special Panel: The Promoters” is the title of the latest webinar organized by RACER for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Doug Boles, president, Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Chip Wile, president, Daytona International Speedway; and Connie Nyholm, president, Virginia International Raceway, are the featured speakers.

“Running a racetrack is a very difficult equation as operators must balance the interests of race teams, fans, sanctioning bodies, local government and more,” said Francisque Savinien, producer of Online Race Industry Week. “We have three of the best in the U.S. in this important panel discussion, with Doug Boles, Chip Wile and Connie Nyholm. Don’t miss this chance to catch up on the challenges and successes experienced at race tracks these days, and what we all need to know about this critical segment of the racing industry.”

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.