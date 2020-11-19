Ultrasonic parts cleaning webinar is on tap for Online Race Industry Week

“Ultrasonic Cleaning: An Engine Builder’s Best Friend” is the title of the webinar to be presented by Pro Ultrasonics for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

Dan Kentch, CEO of Pro Ultrasonics, is the featured speaker.

Ultrasonic precision cleaning uses ultrasound to agitate a fluid. The high frequency sound waves create cavitation bubbles, which cause the agitation, which removes contaminants from a number of materials (such as metal, plastics, glass, and rubber). The process is very fast and efficient.

Pro Ultrasonics is the leader in precision ultrasonic cleaning equipment. Their high-performance equipment comes in a variety of sizes, from small tabletop models to large-capacity industrial units with filtration, surface skimming, and lift tables for heavy, greasy engine blocks. Using Pro Ultrasonics cleaning systems will dramatically reduce cleaning times and labor, minimize hazardous waste, and give race engine builders the cleanest part possible! Plus, race engine builders can ‘go green’ with Pro Ultrasonics non-hazardous cleaning solutions.

Since its beginning in 2009, Pro Ultrasonics has operated with one goal in mind, “Use the best electronic components from around the world, along with quality workmanship, to produce the best value ultrasonic cleaning equipment in the world.”

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.