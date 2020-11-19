Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

SVRA preps for Road Atlanta Grand Prix this weekend

SVRA preps for Road Atlanta Grand Prix this weekend

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

SVRA preps for Road Atlanta Grand Prix this weekend

By November 19, 2020 4:49 AM

By |

SVRA is gearing up to launch its Road Atlanta Grand Prix at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, starting today.

SVRA and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will help Atlanta-area businessman Ron Rigdon and his annual Santa’s Toy Run charitable event. Now in its 13th year, Rigdon’s dream is to provide more than 700 kids who are in foster care, domestic violence shelters or group homes with Christmas gifts this season.

Following CDC guidelines, anyone who attends the SVRA race weekend can donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift card valued at $20 or more. Rigdon is also accepting monetary donations, with checks made payable directly to any of the six charity organizations.

Check out the updated event schedule and full entry list at VintageMotorsport.com.

, , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home