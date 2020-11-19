GT America joins Nashville GP weekend

SRO Motorsports America and the Music City Grand Prix announced Thursday that the GT America sprint championship will join NTT IndyCar Series at the inaugural Music City Grand Prix race weekend. The three-day street race August 6-8 in Nashville, Tennessee will round out the 2021 SRO racing calendar.

GT America features GT3, GT2, and GT4 homologated race cars from a wide array of manufacturers, including Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche. The series will run two 40-minute feature races at the Music City Grand Prix, which will feature a 2.17-mile 12-turn temporary circuit starting at Nissan Stadium, racing over the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Cumberland River, and into downtown Nashville.

“We’re honored to be a part of the inaugural Music City Grand Prix,” said president and CEO of SRO Motorsports America Greg Gill. “GT America offers a bespoke GT racing experience that we know fans will enjoy out on track and in the paddock. For our drivers and teams, Nashville offers a unique opportunity to race with IndyCar and be a part of a special event.”

“We are excited to welcome SRO’s GT America to the Music City Grand Prix,” said COO of Music City Grand Prix Jason Rittenberry. “GT America speeding through the streets of Nashville will power great racing and competition while allowing our fans to experience some of the world’s most recognizable exotic and luxury manufacturers. This series adds even more exhilarating on-track motorsports activity to complement the world-class musical and culinary experiences of the weekend.”

Updated GT America 2021 calendar:

March 6-8: Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, CA

April 30-May 2: Circuit of the Americas – Austin, TX

June 11-13: Virginia International Raceway – Alton, VA

August 6-8: Music City Grand Prix – Nashville, TN

August 27-29: Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI

September 17-19: Watkins Glen International – Watkins Glen, NY

October 15-17: Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Indianapolis, IN

GT America features live broadcasts on YouTube (GT World) with television coverage on CBS Sports Network.