Ferrari to run Shwartzman in Abu Dhabi test; Ilott gets Alfa run

Ferrari will run Robert Shwartzman during the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi while Callum Ilott will get another chance to drive a Formula 1 car for Alfa Romeo.

Shwartzman has won two races in his rookie year in Formula 2 and is currently fifth in the drivers championship, 51 points behind leader Mick Schumacher. Both drivers are members of the Ferrari Driver Academy and the Scuderia has been keen to see them in action, so has now confirmed Shwartzman will drive for the team in the one-day test at the Yas Marina Circuit next month.

“It’s exciting to know that I will be driving the SF1000 in Abu Dhabi immediately after the end of the Formula 1 season,” Shwartzman said. “I was able to try the SF71H at Fiorano at the end of September and it was incredible, even though that car is almost three years old now.

“I can’t wait to jump into the 2020 car and get out on track alongside so many of the drivers I’ve been racing against in Formula 2. I plan to enjoy every single minute of this great experience.”

Teams are allowed to run two cars during the test, which is reserved for drivers who have started no more than two grands prix. Ferrari will give seat time to Antonio Fuoco in the other car.

Callum Ilott returns to Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN for Abu Dhabi test! 📊🇦🇪 Read more 👉 https://t.co/HKA7TaidD6 #AlfaRomeoRacing #ORLEN @callum_ilott pic.twitter.com/XXnj2p0HEl — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) November 19, 2020

Fellow FDA member and F2 championship contender Ilott made his F1 debut during the Barcelona in-season test last year for Alfa Romeo, but was due to make his first FP1 appearance for Haas at the Nurburgring before practice was cancelled due to fog. Now with Schumacher set for a Haas race seat in 2021, Ilott will drive for Alfa Romeo in the end-of-season test.

Haas has yet to announce its line-up.