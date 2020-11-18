TV ratings: Sebring, Turkey

The curtain came down on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship last weekend at Sebring, with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours postponed from its customary spring date due to the pandemic. NBC Sports split its live coverage between the NBC broadcast network and cable network NBCSN, with the NBC mid-race telecast averaging a 0.28 National Nielsen rating and 450,000 household viewers.

The last major series still pressing on for 2020, Formula 1 was in Turkey last week but the audience dipped despite the promise of an unusual race and a championship decider. The live telecast on ESPN averaged a 0.27/440,000 viewers, down from a 0.31/512,000 viewers for F1’s previous event at Imola on ESPN2. On this weekend last year, F1 had a 0.37 and 620,000 viewers for the Brazilian Grand Prix on ESPN2, although that event benefited from a better Sunday afternoon time slot for American viewers.