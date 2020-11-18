Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Nov 18, with Felix Rosenqvist

The Week In IndyCar, Nov 18, with Felix Rosenqvist

The Week In IndyCar, Nov 18, with Felix Rosenqvist

November 18, 2020

New Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist returns to The Week In IndyCar to answer a variety of questions submitted by fans via social media, including the reasoning behind his move to AMSP in the No. 7 Chevy, partnering with Pato O’Ward, shouldering more responsibility, the painful trick that made a big difference in Formula E, his coffee needs for 2021, and more in another fun visit from the race-winning Swede.

 

