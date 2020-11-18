The Week In IndyCar, Nov 18, with Felix Rosenqvist
The Week In IndyCar, Nov 18, with Felix Rosenqvist
By
Marshall Pruett
November 18, 2020 10:16 AM
New Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist returns to The Week In IndyCar to answer a variety of questions submitted by fans via social media, including the reasoning behind his move to AMSP in the No. 7 Chevy, partnering with Pato O’Ward, shouldering more responsibility, the painful trick that made a big difference in Formula E, his coffee needs for 2021, and more in another fun visit from the race-winning Swede.
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
