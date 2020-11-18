The Week In IndyCar, Nov 18, with Felix Rosenqvist

New Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist returns to The Week In IndyCar to answer a variety of questions submitted by fans via social media, including the reasoning behind his move to AMSP in the No. 7 Chevy, partnering with Pato O’Ward, shouldering more responsibility, the painful trick that made a big difference in Formula E, his coffee needs for 2021, and more in another fun visit from the race-winning Swede.