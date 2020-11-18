NASCAR podcast: Danielle Trotta

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Danielle Trotta is the co-host of ‘On-Track’ on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio with Larry McReynolds and on this week’s edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast she helps put a bow on the 2020 season. From discussing Chase Elliott claiming the Cup Series championship and Denny Hamlin coming up short once again, to the emotional toll such a historic season had on her, and bidding goodbye to Jimmie Johnson.

Other topics include:

  • Radio broadcasting during the pandemic
  • The approach to offseason radio content and conversation; preparing for five shows a week
  • Fan opinion on the radio versus social media
  • Handling questions you don’t have the answers to
  • The relationship between Trotta and McReynolds
  • How Trotta broke into the business and some of her previous work
  • Trotta on the biggest headlines of the ’20 season
  • Early excitement about 2021

