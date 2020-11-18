NASCAR podcast: Danielle Trotta

Danielle Trotta is the co-host of ‘On-Track’ on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio with Larry McReynolds and on this week’s edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast she helps put a bow on the 2020 season. From discussing Chase Elliott claiming the Cup Series championship and Denny Hamlin coming up short once again, to the emotional toll such a historic season had on her, and bidding goodbye to Jimmie Johnson.
Other topics include:
Radio broadcasting during the pandemic
The approach to offseason radio content and conversation; preparing for five shows a week
Fan opinion on the radio versus social media
Handling questions you don’t have the answers to
The relationship between Trotta and McReynolds
How Trotta broke into the business and some of her previous work
