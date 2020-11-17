Williams to run Aitken and Nissany in Abu Dhabi test

Williams will run two cars for reserve driver Jack Aitken and test driver Roy Nissany at the Abu Dhabi young driver test next month.

The traditional end-of-season Pirelli tire test has been adapted to be a one-day young driver test at the Yas Marina Circuit, with teams allowed to run both cars in tandem on the Tuesday after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The test is optional for teams given costs, but Williams says it wants to use the opportunity to held the development of its academy drivers and “aid with correlation work” back at the factory.

It will be Aitken’s second run in the 2020 car after making his FP1 debut in Austria (pictured above), while Nissany has already made two FP1 appearances this year and will add a third in Bahrain next Friday.

“Of course I’m delighted to be able to step back into the FW43 in Abu Dhabi,” Aitken said. “After my FP1 outing with the team earlier in the year, I’ll be looking to build upon my experience with the team and get some ever-welcome laps under my belt. Although we won’t be able to test too much with the way the program is set, there are always things to learn, and it will be a great way to finish the season.”

Both drivers are enduring tough Formula 2 seasons, Aitken ranking 12th with two podiums to his name and Nissany down in 19th after registering just two point-scoring finishes, but the Israeli says the additional test will give him the chance to focus more on his own comfort in an F1 car.

“The Abu Dhabi test is another great opportunity for me to develop my connection with the car,” Nissany said. “In contrast to an FP1, the test gives us much more time and miles to fine tune and synergize the car and my driving.”