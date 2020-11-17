Montoya adds experience to Dragonspeed WEC lineup

Juan Pablo Montoya’s next move in motor racing will come with the DragonSpeed LMP2 team in the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship. The Colombian made his debut with the Elton Julian-owned team in September at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and joins the program after bidding farewell to the outgoing Acura Team Penske IMSA DPi effort.

“I’m really excited to be joining DragonSpeed for the full WEC season,” said the 2019 DPi title winner. “I had an amazing experience with them this year at Le Mans and I’m looking forward to racing again at so many classic venues with such a great group of people.”

Montoya will share the ORECA 07-Gibson with Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley.

“I’m super pleased to make this announcement well in advance of next season,” Julian said. “Our fantastic crew has stuck together through an incredibly challenging year, and are hungrier than ever to deliver for Henrik and his co-drivers.

“Having Henrik and Ben together again while adding Juan’s ultra-gifted and experienced hands to the equation gives me tremendous confidence in our potential, not only to fight for our class titles but also to feature high up in the overall results as the new top class finds its feet. Bring on 2021!”