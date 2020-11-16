'Take your TIG welding to the next level' via Online Race Industry Week webinar

“Taking TIG Welding to the Next Level: Superior Gas Coverage for Quality & Efficiency” is the title of the webinar being presented by EDGE Welding Cups during Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

Eric Mueller, owner/president, of EDGE Welding Supply, is the featured speaker, while Daniel Adams, fabricator/chassis builder, CT Race Worxs, joins as special guest speaker.

EDGE Welding Cups is a premium line of scientifically engineered Pyrex glass TIG welding cups which provide exceptional performance and offer superior visibility for GTAW/TIG welding projects.

More than 35 years of scientific glassblowing experience allows EDGE to offer the widest range of sizes and shapes for a large variety of torches—both gas lens and collet body applications.

CT Race Worx is one of the top UTV and 4×4 shops in the U.S., specializing in the manufacture of UTV parts, along with high-end custom fabrication for short-course, desert and cross country. UTV also builds for the 4×4 and Jeep market. Many products are custom made in-house.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, IMSA’s John Doonan, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, MIA’s Chris Aylett, BTCC’s Alan Gow, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more.