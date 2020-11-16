Pirelli F1 boss Isola tests positive for COVID-19

Pirelli’s head of Formula 1 and car racing Mario Isola tested positive for COVID-19 at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Regular testing continues to take place at all races in order to prevent an outbreak within the F1 paddock and the risk of spreading the virus while traveling, meaning some personnel are also undertaking tests on race day before returning home the following day. In Istanbul, Isola returned a positive test result and is currently isolating in Turkey. He will return to Italy as soon as allowed in accordance with local guidance.

“The FIA, Formula 1 and Pirelli can confirm that Pirelli head of F1 and car racing Mario Isola has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, 15 November, at the Turkish Grand Prix,” a joint statement read. “Mario returned a positive result during the regular Sunday COVID testing schedule.

“He is now isolating, and is asymptomatic and will adhere to the local medical guidelines. All close contacts have been declared, retested, and no further positive cases have been returned. Mario Isola will be repatriated to Italy following all the relevant stringent health protocols.”

Isola’s result is an addition to eight positive cases that Formula 1 announced on Friday at the Turkish Grand Prix, as it reported its weekly testing results. That total did not include the positive returned by Williams acting team principal Simon Roberts, who developed symptoms in the week before the race and was re-tested before traveling, so stayed in the UK.