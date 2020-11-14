Team Hardpoint EBM confirms Porsche GTD entry

Team Hardpoint EBM has confirmed that, as predicted by RACER earlier this week, it will campaign a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona class next year, expanding on a joint venture with Earl Bamber Motorsport. Team principal Rob Ferriol and Porsche factory driver Earl Bamber will be the drivers.
“It’s really exciting to see the partnership between Team Hardpoint and Earl Bamber Motorsport expand into GTD,” Earl Bamber said. “As a team owner, I’m very proud to see all of our hard work come to fruition. As a driver, I’m thrilled to stay in IMSA next year. I love the tracks, I love the competition and I love the fans. I’m going to do my best to get Rob and Team Hardpoint EBM some wins in 2021.”
Ferriol began his racing career as a member of the Porsche Club of America, participating in club racing and track day events around the U.S., then moved to IMSA’s Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA two seasons ago. The lessons learned in those two seasons helped lay a foundation for the move to the GTD class, and, after a rookie season behind the wheel of an Audi R8 LMS GT3, will see him return to those Porsche roots in 2021.
“This is an exciting chapter not just for Team Hardpoint EBM, but also for me personally,” Ferriol said. “I’ve loved Porsches since long before I could afford one. When my business started to see some success a few years ago, the first gift I bought myself was a used Porsche 911. The first time I was on a racetrack, and the first time I went racing — both Porsches. So to have this opportunity to not only expand the Team Hardpoint EBM partnership into the WeatherTech series, but also share driving duties in the Porsche 911 GT3 R is a dream come true.
“When Porsche announced that the IMSA GTLM program was coming to a close, I was among the many Porsche enthusiasts who were losing their rooting interest. Hopefully, Earl and I can give those very passionate fans another Porsche to root for next year.”
