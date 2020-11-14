Stroll escapes punishment after investigation, keeps pole

Lance Stroll retains his pole position at the Turkish Grand Prix as he will face no further action for improving under yellow flags on his fastest lap.

The stewards summoned Stroll after he passed a yellow flag that was out for teammate Sergio Perez who had spun at Turn 7, meaning the Canadian had to slow. While he was entitled to still try and improve on his lap time because it was a single waved yellow, he also improved in that specific sector of the track, causing the investigation.

After reviewing video footage and telemetry, the stewards opted to take no further action, saying Stroll had responded correctly to the yellow flag but improved due to the rapidly-changing track conditions.

“Car 18 approached Turn 7 with a single yellow flag showing for the sector due to Car 11 (Sergio Perez) off track on the outside of the corner,” the stewards’ decision read. “By telemetry, Car 18 clearly came off the throttle, coasted into the corner, and then accelerated when clear of the incident. Sector times do not clearly show this as the track was rapidly drying and each lap was quicker than the preceding lap.”

The decision means Stroll keeps the first pole position of his Formula 1 career, while Perez will start from third behind Max Verstappen.

Stroll was not the only driver investigated after qualifying, with Carlos Sainz picking up a three-place grid penalty for impeding Perez in Q1 that drops him to 16th. Lando Norris is still being investigated for ignoring double waved yellow flags when Nicholas Latifi spun at Turn 8 at the end of the first part of qualifying.