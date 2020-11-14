Race trailer security a timely Online Race Industry Week webinar topic

“Thieves Don’t Rest, So We Don’t Rest – Race Trailer Security” is the title of the webinar being presented by Trailer Alarms for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

Lyle Clark, president of Trailer Alarms, is the featured speaker.

“We sell peace of mind,” said Clark. “We are about the convergence of the best designs, products, and support, all striving (to help) you keep your property. We have a 15-plus-year track record implementing the best theft prevention solutions. Our unparalleled record is second to none in customizing solutions for our clients.

“Protect your equipment,” Clark continued. “Don’t become a statistic!”

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

