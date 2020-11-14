No. 6 Acura into the lead at the Sebring nine-hour mark

Simon Pagenaud led nine hours into the running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, looking to give the No. 6 Team Penske Acura DPi its first victory of the season, while in position to help the team’s No. 7 machine to the championship.

Pagenaud paced the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac of Pipo Derani by 3.228s at the race’s three-quarter mark. Derani must win to claim the title; if not, No. 7 drivers Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves now are in position to claim the title.

Also in the running is Ryan Briscoe in Wayne Taylor’s No. 10 Cadillac, five laps down – one position and one lap ahead of the No. 7.

Tristan Vautier was third in the No. 5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac, the team dominating much of the nighttime running. Indeed, the race has now been in total darkness for more than an hour. A Turn 17 incident involving Oliver Gavin in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R ended 2h22m of green-flag racing.

GTLM has seen a fantastic battle featuring the No. 3 Corvette and a quartet of BMW and Porsche entries. At nine hours, Jordan Taylor led in the No. 3 ‘Vette, followed by the BMWs of Colton Herta (No. 25) and August Farfus (No. 24), and the Porsches of Fred Makowiecki (No. 911) and Laurens Vanthoor (No. 912).

Jeff Westphal held the lead in GTD in the No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari, closely followed by Mario Farnbacher in the No. 86 Acura and Jan Heylen in the No. 16 Porsche. Andrew Davis, who had been leading the class in the No. 30 Audi, ran fourth after his pit stop.

In LMP2, Scott Huffaker retained a three-lap lead for the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA, with David Heinemeier-Hansson econd in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport by Starworks entry.

STANDINGS HOUR 9

UP NEXT: Checkered flag at 10:10 p.m. ET.