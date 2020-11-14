McLaren pair penalized; Norris drops five places, Sainz three

Both McLaren drivers have been handed grid penalties following qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix for separate incidents.

Lando Norris has been handed a five-place grid penalty as he was the only driver summoned to the stewards regarding his best Q1 lap time that was set despite Nicholas Latifi spinning off ahead of him. The regulations state any driver who encounters a double waved yellow flags — as Norris did in this instance — must abort their lap, although they are allowed to stay out on track if it allows them to start another timed lap.

Latifi went off at Turn 8 at the end of the session but Norris stayed out and improved, something the stewards took exception to.

“Car 4 (Norris) approached Turn 8 which was under double waved yellow flags for Car 6 (Nicolas Latifi),” the stewards’ decision read. “Telemetry shows that Car 4 slowed in the sector and resumed speed after the incident.

“Car 4 then asked his team if he should abort the lap, but was told to stay out because of the rapidly changing track conditions. Car 4 completed the lap, which turned out to be his fastest lap of Q1.

“While the stewards acknowledge that Car 4 was not attempting to set a quick lap time, due to the changing track conditions he nevertheless did so and thereby breached the referenced regulations.”

Norris drops five places from 11th to a provisional 16th place, and is set to start one position behind his teammate Carlos Sainz, who has a three-place grid penalty for impeding Sergio Perez in Q1. Although Sainz was given some leeway for the track conditions playing a part, the stewards decided the Spaniard was informed Perez was approaching multiple times.

“Car 55 (Sainz) was exiting the pits as Car 11 (Perez) passed through Turn 1,” the stewards’ wrote. “Car 11 caught up to Car 55 in Turn 2/3 and was unnecessarily impeded by Car 55 at that point and through several subsequent turns. While extraordinary track conditions clearly impacted the situation, radio communications from the team clearly warned Car 55 that Car 11 was behind him.”

That penalty drops Sainz from 13th to 16th on the grid, and as his penalty was gained first it is also applied first, meaning he will then move up a place to 15th when Norris is penalized.