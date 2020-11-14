Cameron, Acura top Sebring warm-up

It’s race day — seven months later than expected! — at Sebring International Raceway, and all but one of the 31 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams completed an incident-free 20-minute warm-up.

It’s 72 degrees Fahrenheit and partly cloudy at the 3.74-mile circuit. The forecast calls for 78 degrees at the start, with an afternoon high of 83 degrees and only a 15-percent chance of precipitation. By the time of the checkered flag tonight, temps are expected to be in the 73-degree range with just a10-percent chance of rain.

Dane Cameron was fastest in the No. 6 Team Penske Acura ARX-05, at 1m48.734s, 0.246s ahead of Jonathan Bomarito in the No. 55 Mazda RT-24P, and 0.622s faster than Oliver Jarvis in the No. 77 Mazda.

Guy Cosmo led LMP2, 1m54.304s in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson; Connor De Phillippi in GTLM, 1m57.163s in the No. 25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE; and Franck Perera in GTD, 2m01.968s in the No. 11 GRT Grasser Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

The No. 74 Riley Motorsports/ 74 Ranch Resort Mercedes-AMG GT3 was the only car not to participate in the session.

UP NEXT: The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring takes the green flag at 10:10 a.m. ET.