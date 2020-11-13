Vintage Motorsport experiences remarkable growth on digital and social channels

Thank you to our loyal readers and advertisers for supporting Vintage Motorsport through the COVID-19 pandemic. Like everyone in the motorsport industry and media sector, we’ve had our share of challenges to overcome, but there is good news amid all the difficulties that 2020 has delivered.

Our mission has been to expand the core audience for the sport of vintage racing and the collector car market while at the same time elevating the presence of the Vintage Motorsport brand on our RACER digital and social media platforms to reach and engage those who are new potential participants and fans — and it is working.

Vintage Motorsport’s overall audience grew significantly during the 365-day period from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 compared to the previous 365-day period. Admittedly, we were impacted by the closure of some newsstands from May through August but during this time our subscriber base grew by 4% to 9,400 and our newsstand distribution has returned. We are back to full strength while Vintage Motorsport’s online reach and engagement has soared.

In addition to the growth for VintageMotorsport.com shown in the graph above, the full picture of Vintage Motorsport’s enhanced digital reach and engagement is demonstrated by comparing metrics from September 2020 to June 2019, the last month of stewardship under the previous ownership.

– VintageMotorsport.com users: 16,956 vs. 2,035

– Facebook reach / engagement: 38,358 / 2,481 vs. 9,183 / 311

– Twitter impressions / engagements: 18,738 / 272 vs. 0

– Instagram impressions / engagements: 3,701 / 570 vs. 0

– Vintage Motorsport channel on RACER.com: 27,852 vs. 0

– VM channel on RACER.com social reach / engagement: 260,587 / 11,051 vs. 0

– Shares of VM channel content from RACER.com: 1,542 vs. 0

– E-newsletter subscriptions: 11,700 vs. 9,923

We believe that 2021 will be a year of renewal, growth and commercial energy for the sport as the world overcomes the pandemic. We stand ready to expand the audience for the sport and help you grow your business.

Detailed reports of VintageMotorsport.com’s metrics can be downloaded here:

Brand-wide averages for 2020 (https://files.constantcontact.com/e56f6dea001/548fee06-7cc0-46b4-a485-bc13da0e6628.pdf)

VintageMotorsport.com month-by month metrics (https://files.constantcontact.com/e56f6dea001/d2634461-3437-45cb-8313-d9e568fcdc44.pdf)

-Paul Pfanner, Executive Publisher and CEO, Racer Media & Marketing, Inc.

A message from VM Editor-in-Chief D. Randy Riggs

In a year like no other, the enthusiasm of the vintage racing community never fell off the redline — with summer and autumn proving that depending on local and state regulations, races got the green flag, participants followed precautions and spectators (where allowed) were socially distanced on racetracks’ expansive acreage. Like always, it’s been pedal to the metal.

Through it all, Vintage Motorsport magazine continued as an invaluable resource for participants and enthusiasts, covering the events that mattered, while giving readers the very best in motor racing history. The beautiful magazine’s reach extends with VintageMotorsport.com, keeping readers up on the latest news and excitement daily, while the free, weekly Vintage Motorsport Newsletter zooms in on stories from the world of the collector car hobby and vintage racing.

Included in this issue is information about Vintage Motorsport’s growth, despite this year’s challenging times. We’ll be shooting for the apex at redline, right along with you, and powering up the straight, as 2021 unfolds.