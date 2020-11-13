Chassis & Shock Setup Webinar is on tap for Online Race Industry Week

“Advancing Race Car Chassis & Shock Setup Technology” is the title of the tech webinar being presented by Intercomp Racing for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

Chris Berg, Intercomp Racing market specialist, is the featured speaker, and will be joined by guest speaker Carter Gerlach, owner of Elite Shock Services.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!