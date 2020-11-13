Championship rivals 1-2 in Sebring 12 Hours qualifying

The top two contestants for the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi title will start side-by-side on the front row in Saturday’s season-ending Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Ricky Taylor captured the pole with a lap of 1m46.874s in the No. 7 Acura Team Penske Acura ARX-05, edging Renger van der Zande in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R by by 0.251s. Taylor enters the finale joining co-driver Helio Castroneves leading the standings by two points — ironically, beating a car owned by his father, Wayne Taylor, for a team he will join in 2021. Ryan Briscoe co-drives with van der Zande in the Wayne Taylor Racing entry, with the pair joined by six time IndyCar champ Scott Dixon.

“I don’t think you can have scripted this any better,” said Ricky Taylor (pictured above). “This is such an amazing way to end the championship. If you’re a fan, you want it to come down to the last race. To be racing against the No. 10 car, of all teams, is weird, but I wouldn’t want to be racing against anybody else. It’s definitely odd. Sometimes I have to forget it’s my father. But at the end of the day, we’re lucky to be where we are — we’re both in a position to win the championship.”

Alexander Rossi completes the line-up for the No. 7 Team Penske Acura.

Dane Cameron timed in third quick, +0.266s in the No. 6 Penske Acura, followed by Sebastien Bourdais, +0.335s in the No. 5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac, and Harry Tincknell, +0.371s in the No. 55 Mazda RT-24P. The eight DPis were separated by 0.822s.

Patrick Kelly continued to dominate LMP2 qualifying, running 1m51.373s to claim his sixth consecutive pole in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson. His pole streak began at Sebring in July. Recently crowned PC titlist Naveen Rao made his LMP2 debut by qualifying second, +1.77s in the No. 51 Inter Europol competition entry.

Already crowned the GTLM champion, Antonio Garcia captured the class pole with a sizzling track record lap of 1m55.456s in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R, gapping the field by more than half a second. It was his second pole of the season in the new car.

Connor De Phillippi was second, +0.66s in the No. 25 Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, followed by teammate Jesse Krohn, +0.86s in the No. 24. He was followed by Tommy Milner, +0.99s in the No. 4 Corvette.

After finishing 1-2 in all three of Thursday’s practice sessions, the Porsche GT Team placed 5-6 in its final WeatherTech Championship[ qualifying. Nick Tandy was +1.384s back in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR-19, with Neel Jani +2.318s behind in the No. 912.

Jan Heylen doubled down with one flying lap in No. 16 Wright Motorsports 1st Phorm Porsche 911 GT3R, with his lap of 2m.884s good enough for the GTD pole.

Andrew Davis times in a distant second, +0.702s in the No. 30 Team Hardpoint GridRival.com Audi R8 LMS GT3. He was followed by Aaron Telitz, +0.761s in the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3; Richard Heistand, +0.808s in the No. 11 GRT Grasser Lamborghini Huracan GT3; and Cooper MacNeil, +0.958s in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo.

Goikhberg spun the No. 57 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 on his out-lap, but as able to continue, but qualified 12th in the 13-car class.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Saturday’s on-track activity opens with a 20-minute warm-up at 8 a.m. ET. The 68th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is set to start at 10:10 a.m.