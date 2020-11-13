Bobby Rahal to speak during Online Race Industry Week

Three-time IndyCar champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal has joined the list of prominent racing industry leaders speaking at Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

“This will be fun. Bobby Rahal is always an entertaining and thought-provoking speaker. Plus, he sure knows how to win races, as both a great driver and a savvy team owner,” said Francisque Savinien, co-founder of EPARTRADE. “We’ll be interested to get his perspective on the state of auto racing today, what it takes to win, and maybe get him to share a couple colorful racing stories.”

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

In addition to his amazing career as a driver, Rahal started his own team, which is now Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Indy car racing was the genesis of the team but Rahal was able to return to his sports car racing roots in 2009 with the addition of BMW Team RLL, a factory-supported sports car program that first competed in the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) and now competes in the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The team has compiled 45 victories (26 IndyCar, 19 ALMS/IMSA), 56 poles (30 IndyCar, 26 ALMS/IMSA) and three series championships (1992 IndyCar, 2010 and 2011 ALMS), as well as claiming Indianapolis 500 victories in 2004 with Buddy Rice and 2020 with Takuma Sato.

After retiring as a driver, Rahal also held managerial positions with the Jaguar Formula 1 team and also was an interim president of the CART series.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!