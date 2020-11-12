Hemric gets full-time Xfinity seat with Gibbs

Daniel Hemric is moving to Joe Gibbs Racing for a full-time ride in the Xfinity Series next season.

Announced Thursday afternoon, Hemric will drive the No. 18 Toyota Supra. Hemric joins the Gibbs organization after running 21 races this season for JR Motorsports. He replaces Riley Herbst, who is moving on to pursue other opportunities, and will be a teammate to Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones.

“It’s been quite a roller coaster ride for me over the last few years, but I can’t say how thankful I am for the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Hemric. “Their reputation speaks for itself. I know they have high expectations for me, as I do as well, and I could not be more excited to chase the Xfinity Series championship with them next season.”

Hemric last competed full-time in the series in 2017 and ’18 (pictured), making the Championship 4 both seasons while with Richard Childress Racing. He returned to the Xfinity Series this season with JRM, earning 12 top-10 finishes and seven top-five finishes, after losing his ride at Childress following a Rookie of the Year campaign in the Cup Series.

In 87 Xfinity Series starts, Hemric has not yet found victory lane. He has 51 top-10 finishes and 30 top-five finishes with 520 laps led.

Sponsorship for Hemric and team personnel details will be announced at a later date.

“We’re excited to have Daniel join our Xfinity Series team,” said Steve de Souza, executive vice president of Xfinity Series and development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “He has proven the ability to run up front, and we believe his experience and consistency will be a benefit to our overall program. We look forward to him competing with Brandon and Harrison for wins and contending for a championship.”