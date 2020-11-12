Gearbox tech webinar is on the schedule for Online Race Industry Week

“How The Right Gearbox Plays A Critical Role In A Successful Racing Program” is the name of the technical webinar being organized by Holinger America for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

Dana Clark, Holinger America’s manager, and Leigh Nash, Holinger Engineering’s director, are the featured speakers, and gearbox specialist Bill Rader, owner of Bill Rader Motorsports, will join as a special guest speaker.

Holinger Engineering is based in Melbourne, Australia, and has been designing and manufacturing high precision components for motor racing for over 50 years. Specializing in transmissions, Holinger manufactures a range of gearboxes and associated driveline products. Their gearboxes can be found in a wide range of international classes, from GT racing to drifting to cross-country rallying. Holinger supplies several categories with ‘control’ gearboxes, and are always featured heavily in open classes.

Bill Rader Motorsports, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializes in Porsche Cup Sequential Holinger gearboxes and more. Bill Rader built the gearboxes that won in the GT class in the grueling 24 hours of Daytona in 2009 and 2011, along with numerous other race wins, including championships in SCCA, World Challenge, Grand Am and ALMS.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi, Bobby Rahal, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!