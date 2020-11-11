Roger Penske to be featured guest in Online Race Industry Week

Auto racing icon Roger Penske will be the featured guest in the kick-off event on the first day of Online Race Industry Week, Monday, November 30.

“In addition to his remarkable history as a racer and team owner, Roger Penske is one of the most respected leaders in the racing industry,” said Paul Pfanner, Founder and CEO of RACER. “Online Race Industry Week is an opportunity for the racing industry to reboot for 2021. Roger Penske is one of the most respected leaders in our sport, and one of the best people to go to for perspective on the state of auto racing today, and its future.”

Online Race Industry Week, Monday – Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and receive the Zoom log-in.

The webinar featuring Penske will begin at 7 am PST, Monday, November 30. Online Race Industry Week opens early in U.S. West Coast time in order to allow as many productive hours as possible throughout the U.S., and the world.

“The racing industry still needs to gather together in the offseason in order to share insights and strategies for 2021, in addition to the all-important 2021 new product introductions. EPARTRADE has the ability and resources to step in and provide Online Race Industry Week on behalf of the industry,” said Francisque Savinien, Founder and CEO of EPARTRADE, the racing industry’s digital platform for sourcing products and suppliers. “We’re very excited to welcome Roger Penske to the first Annual Online Race Industry Week.”

Savinien said EPARTRADE is capable of hosting audiences in the thousands for Online Race Industry Week.

Penske’s love of motorsports was born at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he attended the 1951 Indianapolis 500 with his father. He began his career in racing as a driver and he proved early on that he knew his way to Victory Lane. He was named Sports Car Club of America Driver of the Year in 1961 by Sports Illustrated. Penske retired as a driver in 1965 to focus on building his career in business.

Today, Penske is the founder and chairman of Penske Corporation, a global transportation services company with consolidated revenues of more than $32 billion, operating in over 3,200 locations and employing more than 56,000 people worldwide.

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Competing in a variety of disciplines, cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced over 580 major race wins, 650 pole positions and 39 championships. In its 54-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race.

In 2020, Penske welcomed his newest opportunity as he returned to where his passion for racing began. Penske Entertainment Corporation became the new stewards of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in January.

Recognizing his contributions and accomplishments in racing, in business and his community, Penske was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.