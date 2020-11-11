NASCAR podcast: Meghan Miley

Many will recognize the names of Steve O’Donnell and John Bobo, but on The Racing Writer’s Podcast this week, we meet Meghan Miley. Miley works with O’Donnell, Bobo and others as the Sr. Director of Racing Operations for NASCAR, and in such a unique and challenging year for the sport, Miley was right in the middle of implementing COVID-19 protocols (pictured above) and getting racing back on track.

In this episode, we discuss:

What Miley’s job entails and working closely with NASCAR race teams

Being involved in putting together programs like ‘Dash 4 Cash’ in the Xfinity Series and the ‘Triple Truck Challenge’ in the Truck Series

The dynamic of the racing ops team and those on the team

What Miley’s week versus race weekend looks like, and what she is responsible for

Implementing COVID-19 protocols and getting NASCAR racing back in May

Who introduced Miley to the sport and how she wound up in the job she’s in

Women in racing

What Miley is most proud of being involved in with NASCAR