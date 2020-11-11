NASCAR Next Gen testing set to resume

Next Gen testing will resume next week with a two-day test at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR announced Wednesday.

Former Cup Series champions Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch will participate in the test, which will be the first time NASCAR has put two of the new cars on track at the same time. The test will use the Charlotte road course on Monday before officials then convert the track on Tuesday to test on the oval track Wednesday.

For Truex and Busch, it will be their first time driving the Next Gen car.

The two-day test will be the sixth and seventh on-track sessions for Next Gen and the first time it has run on a road course. Next Gen last ran at Dover International Speedway in August with Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer. During that test, NASCAR focused on putting “heat in the car and laps and mileage on the parts and pieces” by having Custer run 500 miles with the car.

The other four Next Gen tests were Richmond (Austin Dillon), Phoenix (Joey Logano), Homestead-Miami (Erik Jones), and Fontana (William Byron).

Next Gen will roll out for full-time competition in 2022 after being delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.