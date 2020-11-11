Digital marketing webinar announced for Online Race Industry Week

“Growing your Motorsports Business in the Digital Age” is the name of the business webinar organized by Digital Momentum for Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

Chuck Tate, founder and CEO of Digital Momentum, one of the racing industry’s most respected digital marketing agencies, is the featured speaker.

Digital Momentum provides winning sales and digital marketing solutions for the best and brightest organizations in the automotive performance and motorsport industries who are frustrated that their website is not driving the results they expect. The agency helps racing industry companies by combining their knowledge of the racing industry with user-centric website design and development principles, along with the digital sales and marketing practices, to deliver marketing victories that you can measure.

“Digital Momentum ‘speaks’ racing, in addition to its vast expertise in digital marketing,” said Judy Kean, co-founder of EPARTRADE. “The two worlds truly meet at Digital Momentum, offering a rare opportunity for racing businesses to review their website’s effectiveness, as well as their digital marketing program, with insights from a real digital marketing expert who knows the racing industry very well.”

Online Race Industry Week, Monday – Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Committed to participating in Online Race Industry Week include racing industry leaders such as Chip Ganassi, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, NHRA’s Ned Walliser, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!