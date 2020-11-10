TV ratings: Phoenix

The curtain came down on the NASCAR season for the first time in Phoenix last weekend, and the TV audience results were a reasonably satisfyingway to finish this most turbulent of years.

Sunday’s telecast of the NASCAR Cup Series finale on NBC averaged a 1.87 Nielsen National rating and 3.063 million viewers. That was a solid increase over the 1.63/2.6m that watched this race last year when it served as the penultimate round, although down from a 2.24/3.7m for last year’s finale at Homestead (both races also on NBC).

The Xfinity Series finale at Phoenix on Saturday averaged a 0.59/980,000 viewers on cable network NBCSN. That was down from last year’s Phoenix race (0.72/1.1m) which aired on NBC. Last year’s series finale at Homestead averaged a 0.70/1.2m on NBCSN.

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series finale posted year-on-year gains on both its Phoenix and Homestead equivalents. Running Friday night on Fox Sports 1, the telecast averaged a 0.29/493,000 viewers. That was up from last year’s Phoenix race (0.20/401,000) and Homestead finale (0.24/392K), both also on FS1.