Porsche thanks fans with special liveries for Sebring sendoff

The factory Porsche GT Le Mans team will say thank you and goodbye to IMSA this weekend with special liveries worn by the Nos. 911 and 912 entries.

The reigning WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTLM title winners are set to farewell the program at the conclusion of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, and in honor of the seven-year effort on American and Canadian soil, the German manufacturer has chosen a red, white, and blue design, complete with a message of ‘THANK YOU’ carried beneath the rear wings.

“With this special vehicle design, we want to underline our connection to this tremendous racing series and also want to say a big thank you to the loyal fans,” said Pascal Zurlinden, Porsche’s factory motorsports director. “While racing the 911 in the GTLM class, we experienced firsthand the excitement that our brand inspires in the USA. The spectators were always full of passion, they love the 911 RSR and they were unfailingly supportive.

“We’d also like to thank everyone involved from Porsche AG, Porsche Cars North America, our motor racing colleagues in the USA, the operations team Core autosport and, last but definitely not least, our loyal partners. The huge successes over the last seven years would not have been possible without their trust and dedicated cooperation.”