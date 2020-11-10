Online Race Industry Week offers webinar on Advanced Materials In Motorsports

“Advanced Materials in Motorsports” is the title of the webinar to be offered during Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 4. It will be presented by Kai-Peter Berndt, owner of Powersports Consulting, and Thomas Nowak, sales manager Europe/Asia for Smiths High Performance.

Powersports Consulting, LLC, based in Milwaukee, operates as a manufacturers representative & consulting agency specialized in engine & driveline components for high performance applications as well as for OEM series production.

Smiths High Performance (Smiths HP for short), based in the UK, is a leading stockholder and supplier of high-performance engineering materials to the global motorsport sector. From Formula 1 to MotoGP, Smiths HP dominates the market in the supply of high technology materials to enhance performance.

“This webinar truly takes racing professionals to the cutting edge when it comes to advanced materials in worldwide motorsport,” said Francisque Savinien, founder of EPARTRADE. “Come ready to ask questions. This is a special opportunity to get current with advanced materials in motorsport, and gain a perspective on the future as well.”

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Chip Ganassi, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!