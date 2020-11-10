“Happy Hour With Linda Vaughn” During Online Race Industry Week

Auto racing icon Linda Vaughn will be the star of a special “Happy Hour With Linda Vaughn — First Lady Of Motorsports” webinar during Online Race Industry Week, Nov. 30-Dec. 4

“This will be fun!” said Judy Kean, co-founder of EPARTRADE, the racing industry’s digital platform for sourcing products and suppliers. “When it comes to the soul of the sport of auto racing, as well as the great fun of this sport, no one is a better representative than Linda Vaughn, the First Lady of American Motorsports.

“We are looking forward to spending a special hour with Linda at the end of the first day of Online Race Industry Week. We’ll get Linda to share some of her colorful racing stories!”

Vaughn was named “Miss Queen of Speed at Atlanta International Raceway” at the age of 18, and has acquired many other titles since then, including Miss Hurst Golden Shifter. Vaughn has been a notable ambassador and promoter of various forms of American motor racing for several decades.

The webinar, “Happy Hour With Linda Vaughn,” is scheduled for 5 pm PST, Monday, November 30.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zoom log-in.

Online Race Industry Week, Monday – Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

Committed to participating in Online Race Industry Week include racing industry leaders such as Chip Ganassi, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, NHRA’s Ned Walliser, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!