The Week In Sports Cars, Nov. 8

The Week In Sports Cars, Nov. 8

By November 8, 2020 12:49 PM

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin.

Discussion Topics:

  • IMSA (starts at 6m41s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (52m35s)
  • General & Fun (1h16m46s)

, IMSA, Podcasts, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship

