The Week In Sports Cars, Nov. 8

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- IMSA (starts at 6m41s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (52m35s)
- General & Fun (1h16m46s)
Brand-new NASCAR Cup champion Chase Elliott and seven-time Cup title winner Jimmie Johnson will participate in January’s Rolex 24 At (…)
Rafa Matos took the lead from Cameron Lawrence on the 10th lap of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2® race and pulled away on a (…)
As disappointed as Denny Hamlin was to finish fourth in the championship fight Sunday afternoon, he was also struck by reality. (…)
Joey Logano told his team before Sunday’s title fight at Phoenix Raceway that you can’t lose when you make the Championship 4. When (…)
Even though Brad Keselowski felt “pretty equal” to Chase Elliott as the laps wound down at Phoenix Raceway, Keselowski had been set too (…)
Boris Said scored a dominant victory Sunday in Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli competition at Circuit of The Americas, leading (…)
A double dose of late drama, an upset finish and two repeat winners brought the 2020 Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona (…)
Chase Elliott won his first NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday afternoon with a dominating drive at Phoenix Raceway. Elliott led a (…)
Race professionals looking to step up their expertise in driver safety won’t want to miss the webinar featuring top race safety experts Dr. (…)
Championship Sunday has arrived. One of the most challenging and unique NASCAR seasons comes to a close, as scheduled, this afternoon (…)
