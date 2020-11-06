Wallace wins Comcast Community Champion award

Bubba Wallace has been named the Comcast Community Champion of the Year.

Comcast awarded Wallace the honor for his work with his Live To Be Different Foundation. It is a program that seeks to lift those looking to fulfill their potential, no matter race, gender, disabilities, or socio-economic situation. In addition to Wallace’s award, the foundation will receive a $60,000 donation.

“From taking a stand on social justice to fostering an inclusive environment through the Live To Be Different Foundation, Comcast is honored to recognize Bubba Wallace as the 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year,” said Matt Lederer, vice president of brand partnerships at Comcast. “Bubba embodies everything this award stands for, and we look forward to standing together as he continues to make a positive impact in our communities and across the sport.”

This is the sixth season the award, which recognizes members of the NASCAR industry for their philanthropic efforts, has been presented. Wallace was nominated alongside Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell and Matt Kaulig, the owner of Kaulig Racing.

“This is a tremendous honor for the Live To Be Different Foundation and me,” said Wallace. “We may be a relatively young organization, but we have lofty goals and high hopes for what we can do in our community. I’m a firm believer that if we practice those core principles of compassion, love, and understanding, we can make an everlasting and positive change. With Comcast’s generosity, we will look to inspire others and help those in need.”

Past winners of the award include Dover International Speedway president Mike Tatoian (2019), Joey Logano (2018), and Joey Gase (2015).