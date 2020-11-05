TV ratings: Martinsville, Imola, Road Atlanta, Las Vegas

NASCAR’s setup race for its championship finale averaged a 1.65 National rating and 2.7 million viewers for NBC’s live telecast of the NASCAR Cup Series race from Martinsville on Sunday afternoon. That was up from a 1.36/2.2m for the Texas race that aired on this date last year, although that race aired on cable network NBCSN. It was the second Cup race of the week, as this year’s twice-delayed Texas race finally ran Wednesday afternoon on NBCSN, and averaged a 0.71/1.2m viewers.

The Xfinity Series race from Martinsville on Saturday averaged 0.83/1.3m on NBC. That was up significantly from the 0.47/749,000 that watched the Texas Xfinity race on this weekend last year, although again that ran on NBCSN.

NASCAR’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race from Martinsville averaged 0.25/425,000 viewers.

Formula 1 charted another new venue at Imola, and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix averaged a 0.31/512,000 viewers on ESPN2. Last year on this weekend F1 was on ABC for the U.S. Grand Prix, which averaged 0.57/861K.

Delayed coverage of IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge from Road Atlanta aired Wednesday afternoon on NBCSN and averaged a 0.18/262,000.

FS1 coverage of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series finale at Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon averaged a 0.14/232,000.