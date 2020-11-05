Toyota's Laukes to step down at season-end

Ed Laukes, the group vice president of Toyota Division Marketing (TMNA), will retire effective January 4, 2021.

Laukes joined Toyota in 1989 and has worked in both the Toyota and Lexus divisions. Among his many current responsibilities overseeing all Toyota division market planning is working with the manufacturer’s motorsports programs, including NASCAR. Just last week, Laukes spoke highly of Toyota entering into a partnership with the new Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin race team beginning with the 2021 race season.

“Ed’s expertise and deep understanding of marketing helped shape Toyota’s perception among its customers in terms of safety, quality, reliability, and fun-to-drive vehicles,” said Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales, TMNA. “He’s been instrumental in the success of our motorsports program, including 29 NASCAR championships across all three national touring series since 2007. The brand has truly thrived under Ed’s leadership, and we thank him for his 31 years of service with Toyota.”

Laukes serves on the board of directors for several organizations, including Toyota Racing Development, Joe Gibbs’ Youth for Tomorrow, and the Kyle Busch Foundation.

In 2018, Laukes was selected as MediaPost’s Automotive Marketer of the Year.