Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, Alex Palou

By November 5, 2020 8:18 AM

By |

New Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou returns to The Week In IndyCar to answer a variety of fun and insightful questions submitted by fans via social media on how he joined CGR, Team Goh’s future involvement, his favorite American foods, working with Dario Franchitti and Jimmie Johnson, the culture difference in joining a Big 3 team, and whether he likes a new nickname – “Max Outlap” – created by a fan.

