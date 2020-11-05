F4 U.S., FR Americas schedules expand coast to coast in 2021

As the two newest components of the Parella Motorsport Holdings, the Honda-powered Formula 4 United States and Formula Regional Americas championships are set to stage races across the U.S. and Canada for the first time next year.

The 2021 calendar will feature 18 rounds for F4 U.S. on six legendary venues, including Sonoma Raceway, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Brainerd International Raceway for the first time.

Meanwhile, a mix of street and road courses will highlight the 18-round FR Americas schedule that will expand into Canada for the Grand Prix de Trois Rivieres.

Each national race weekend will feature a pre-event test day and three races, all in support of Sportscar Vintage Racing Association SpeedTour events.

Preseason testing and a rookie school will also allow for prospective drivers to get a jump-start to their 2021 seasons.

All national rounds for both championships will be live streamed to a global audience.

“Working personally with the team principals, we’ve come up with a great selection of FIA-supported tracks around the United States and Canada, truly making F4 U.S. a national series and elevating FR Americas to an international championship,” said Tony Parella, SVRA president and CEO and majority owner of Trans Am. “The events we chose will showcase F4 U.S. and FR Americas teams and drivers to the large crowds that are staple of SpeedTour events.”

PMH will introduce the 2021 season by teaming up with SCCA Pro Racing to host a Winter Cup Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway February 26-28. The unofficial three-day weekend for current and prospective championship drivers will focus on education on and off the track, including non-points competitive races, driver instruction by F4 U.S. and FR Americas Race Director Scott Goodyear and a sponsorship development coaching session by PMH owner Parella.

“I am so excited to work with the young, up-and-coming talents in F4 U.S. and FR Americas,” explained Parella. “I want to personally impact young drivers’ lives, by not only offering sponsorship advice but also giving them the tools to succeed off the race track. I want to be invested in their futures.”

To build on drivers’ off-season development, F4 U.S. will also host an optional rookie school at Virginia International Raceway March 6-7. Led by Goodyear, the up-and-coming drivers will participate in two days of intense instruction on rules, flags, car control, skidpad work, followed by track drills and racing formatted to the FIA F4 regulations.

The rookie school will tie into the official F4 U.S. and FR Americas preseason test at VIR March 8-9.

FR Americas will return to the high-speed turns of Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta March 26-28 to kick-off its official season as part of the SpeedTour weekend with Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli before making its way to the Golden Coast with F4 U.S.

“Our goal at SCCA Pro Racing has been to take F4 U.S. and FR Americas out west,” explained SCCA Pro Racing President Dan Helman. “Partnering with PMH, Tony (Parella) created a geographically friendly schedule that also provided potential budget advantages for teams and drivers. This is the first time in recent racing history that teams will have the chance to race at both Sonoma Raceway and Laguna Seca back-to-back, and that could not have happened without the support of PMH.”

Through the PMH and SCCA Pro Racing partnership, the top F4 U.S. and FR Americas drivers will still earn FIA Super License Points and SCCA Pro Racing will continue to sanction all national F4 U.S. and FR Americas races.

An official test in August will be announced at a later date.

For series info: http://www.F4USChampionship.com or http://www.FRAmericas.com

2021 F4 U.S. Championship Schedule

Pre-Season

Feb. 26-28 Homestead-Miami Speedway Winter Cup

March 6-7 Virginia International Raceway Rookie School (Optional)

March 8-9 Virginia International Raceway Official Preseason Test

Official Season

April 22 Sonoma Pre-Event Test Day

April 23-25 Sonoma Raceway (3 races)

April 28 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Pre-Event Test Day

Apr. 29-May 1 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (3 races)

June 24 Mid-Ohio Pre-Event Test Day

June 25-27 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (3 races)

July 15 Brainerd Pre-Event Test Day

July 16-18 Brainerd International Raceway (3 races)

Sept. 23 VIR Pre-Event Test Day

Sept. 24-26 Virginia International Raceway (3 races)

Nov. 4 Circuit of The Americas Pre-Event Test Day

Nov. 5-7 Circuit of the Americas (3 races)

2021 FR Americas Championship Schedule

Pre-Season

Feb. 26-28 Homestead-Miami Speedway Winter Cup

March 8-9 Virginia International Raceway Official Preseason Test

Official Season

March 25 Road Atlanta Pre-Event Test Day

March 26-28 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (3 races)

April 22 Sonoma Pre-Event Test Day

April 23-25 Sonoma Raceway (3 races)

April 28 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Pre-Event Test Day

Apr. 29-May 1 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (3 races)

August 13-15 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières GP3R (3 races)

Sept. 23 VIR Promoter Pre-Event Test Day

Sept. 24-26 Virginia International Raceway (3 races)

Nov. 4 Circuit of the Americas Pre-Event Test Day

Nov. 5-7 Circuit of the Americas (3 races)