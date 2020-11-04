Elliott to start from pole in Phoenix for NASCAR decider

Chase Elliott will lead the four NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders to the green flag at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott starts from the pole in the Season Finale 500 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC). Joey Logano, who won at Phoenix in the spring, joins Elliott on the front row.

Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin will start from the second row. Keselowski starts third, and Hamlin starts fourth.

Elliott and Hamlin are looking for their first Cup Series championship. The Team Penske duo of Logano and Keselowski are racing for their second titles. Hamlin is the defending race winner at Phoenix.

Ryan Blaney starts fifth. Alex Bowman starts sixth ahead of Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer. Aric Almirola completes the top 10.

Bowyer is making his final NASCAR Cup Series start at Phoenix before moving into the Fox Sports booth next season.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson starts 26th in his final start.

There are 39 drivers entered in Sunday’s finale.

STARTING GRID