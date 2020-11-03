Gooding & Co. online auction to feature Phil Hill collection

Gooding has announced that its sale of the Phil Hill Family Automobilia Collection, encompassing items from the famous racer’s various automotive and personal interests – including his time with the Scuderia Ferrari racing team – and his passion of restoring and collecting rare and unique pieces of motoring history, will be conducted in a series of three online-only auctions.

The first sale begins November 30, with additional offerings from the Hill estate running from February 8-19, 2021, and March 15-26, 2021.

Gooding & Company will house all of the auction’s automobilia items within one accessible location for on-site inspections for interested bidders. Register to bid.

“My father was prone to keeping things he treasured, liked or found useful,” said his son, Derek. “From his unbelievable racing career with years of success at Ferrari to his post-racing life as a professional classic car restorer at his company Hill & Vaughn, he amassed a unique collection which reflects a golden era in motorsports and automobiles, while also including items from his diverse hobbies and love for music.”

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.