Matthew Thacker/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, Nov 2-8

November 2, 2020

ABOVE: NASCAR Championship Weekend unfolds in Phoenix for the first time on NBC Sports for the Cup and Xfinity Series and FS1 for Trucks.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Monday, November 2

Laguna Seca 1:00-3:00pm
(D)

Friday, November 6

Phoenix 8:00-10:00pm

Saturday, November 7

Phoenix 5:00-7:30pm

Sunday, November 8

Hockenheim 1:00-3:00pm
(SDD)

Phoenix 3:00-7:00pm

Wheatland
Pro Lite/
Production 1000		 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

Valencia 9:30-11:00pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

