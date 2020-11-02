Racing on TV, Nov 2-8

ABOVE: NASCAR Championship Weekend unfolds in Phoenix for the first time on NBC Sports for the Cup and Xfinity Series and FS1 for Trucks.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Monday, November 2
|Laguna Seca
|1:00-3:00pm
(D)
|
Friday, November 6
|Phoenix
|8:00-10:00pm
|
Saturday, November 7
|Phoenix
|5:00-7:30pm
|
Sunday, November 8
|Hockenheim
|1:00-3:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Phoenix
|3:00-7:00pm
|
|Wheatland
Pro Lite/
Production 1000
|8:00-9:00pm
(D)
|
|Valencia
|9:30-11:00pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
