‘Shoey’ surprises Ricciardo almost as much as podium

Daniel Ricciardo was almost as surprised by Lewis Hamilton wanting to do a shoey with him as he was by his second podium in three races at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Renault had yet to score a podium since returning to Formula 1 as a full constructor until the Nurburgring three weeks ago, but Ricciardo finished third at Imola to double his tally for the season. After forgetting to do a shoey in Germany he remembered this time round but was shocked that race winner Hamilton asked to join him and drank out of the Australian’s race boot.

“I didn’t forget this time the shoey!” Ricciardo said. “I was about to drink a beautiful fresh one and I heard Lewis saying, ‘Take your other shoe off’ and I was like, ‘No…’ Because honestly I think it was three years ago on the podium he goes, ‘I’ll never, every do that, I’ll never drink it. You can offer me, you can force me, I’ll never do it,’ and he even asked for it today! So it took me by surprise but 2020 is the year of the strange so it was good fun, very happy.”

Ricciardo says the race came to him as he was surprised to see Sergio Perez pit from a seemingly safe podium position under a safety car in the closing stages of the race.

“They’re all pretty good, for sure. I’m also not going to take this for granted,” he noted. “It’s the second in three races but I’m excited as I was in Nurburgring.

“It was a bit more unexpected, this one. We were running P5 with roughly 15 laps to go I think and then there was the issue with Max (Verstappen) that brought out the safety car so that put me in fourth on track. Then Perez pitted, which I was obviously smiling about because I was like, ‘That’s given me third on track,’ and I knew hanging on with the hard on the restart was going to be tricky but I was more than happy to fight for it at the end.

“Track position is obviously very important around here, so I think both myself and the team were very willing to keep me out on track and we held on. The threat at the end was [Daniil] Kvyat and that was very surprising. I wasn’t sure where he came from but I was told he was on a soft and was coming on strong but held on and just very, very happy.

“It’s pretty surreal, actually. Obviously the first one and to get two now in such close proximity is awesome.”