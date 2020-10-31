2020 NTT IndyCar Series Victory Lap Celebration

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series awards, including the Astor Challenge Cup to the six-time championship-winning driver, Scott Dixon, were officially handed out at the series’ virtual 2020 Victory Lap Celebration.
Action Express close to finalizing 2021 plans
Action Express Racing is getting closer to confirming its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship plans for 2021. The full-time twosome of Felipe (…)
Gavin to reduce Corvette race role
Corvette Racing’s yearlong transformation continues with the announcement of Oliver Gavin’s upcoming retirement from full-time (…)
Derani leads opening Laguna IMSA practice
Denied a chance at victory in the closing minutes of the recent Motul Petit Le Mans, Pipo Derani bounced back by leading the opening (…)
Bottas exults after risky lap pays off
Valtteri Bottas says he took some risks and was left with “the shakes” after his lap that secured him pole position at the Emilia Romagna (…)
Hamilton fears ‘beautiful’ Imola will make for a boring race
Lewis Hamilton was critical of his own performance in his final qualifying lap as he was beaten to pole position by Valtteri Bottas at (…)
Keselowski not stressing over playoff bubble
Despite being the driver on the bubble going into Sunday’s championship cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC), (…)
Bottas outguns Hamilton for Imola GP pole
Valtteri Bottas snatched a fourth 2020 pole position from teammate Lewis Hamilton to lead a Mercedes front-row lockout at the (…)
Enfinger advances with Truck Playoff win at Martinsville
There was no mistaking the raised intensity level in Friday night’s NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 – the final race to set the NASCAR Gander RV (…)
Hamilton leads solo Imola GP practice
Lewis Hamilton positioned himself for pole at Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix after topping the weekend’s only practice (…)
The Week In Sports Cars, Oct 31
This week’s edition of the podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin. Discussion topics: (…)
