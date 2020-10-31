Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

2020 NTT IndyCar Series Victory Lap Celebration

Image via IndyCar

2020 NTT IndyCar Series Victory Lap Celebration

Videos

2020 NTT IndyCar Series Victory Lap Celebration

By October 31, 2020 6:32 AM

By |

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series awards, including the Astor Challenge Cup to the six-time championship-winning driver, Scott Dixon, were officially handed out at the series’ virtual 2020 Victory Lap Celebration.

, IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home