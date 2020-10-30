Perez can’t wait much longer for Red Bull

Sergio Perez says he can’t wait too much longer to make a decision on his future, despite Red Bull suggesting it won’t make a quick decision on Alex Albon’s future.

Perez and Nico Hulkenberg are believed to be the main candidates to replace Albon if Red Bull decides to replace its struggling driver, with team principal Christian Horner stating that the team wants to make a decision in the coming weeks. Horner also said Perez and Hulkenberg will wait for his team given how competitive its car is, but Perez admits other options – he has been linked with a move to Williams – could disappear if he takes too long to make up his own mind.

“I don’t rule them out,” Perez said. “At the moment, until they’re not confirmed, then they’re an option. Same as every team that hasn’t confirmed. As time is running (out), there are very few opportunities to remain on the grid for next year.

“There is a very thin line in there. There is a time where you take the risk, wait, and then see what happens. The season is coming to an end, so it’s important for teams to know what’s going on, what’s happening going forward, and for drivers, too. I’m looking at all my possible options, and I cannot take too long any more.”

Perez doesn’t think he’d need to accept number two status at Red Bull, despite Max Verstappen’s influence at the team.

“I haven’t thought about it in detail,” he said. “The number two status is given on track, so I would be very surprised if there was a team that tells you that you’re already a number two, but obviously I don’t know things work at Red Bull.”

Perez might not have a drive for 2021 yet, but he also is walking a tightrope this year after picking up two reprimands in Portugal. One more would mean an automatic 10-place grid penalty, and the Mexican said he was surprised to be penalized for his defense against Pierre Gasly in the last race.

“We (Gasly and Perez) were with the stewards and we both agreed that it was hard but on the limit, so I was quite surprised also to get a reprimand.,” he said. “At the drivers’ briefing I will bring it up to see everyone’s opinion, if that’s too hard, over the limit or just on the limit. It will just be important going forwards to see what kind of moves we’re able to do.”