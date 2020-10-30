Ganassi joins roster of Online Race Industry Week speakers

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

By October 30, 2020 1:41 AM

Chip Ganassi has joined the growing list of featured webinar speakers during Online Race Industry Week, which will take place Monday through Friday, November 30 – December 4, 2020.

Ganassi adds his name to a roster that also includes Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, NHRA’s Ned Walliser, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, SCORE, and more.

“We are putting together several webinars with subjects about the state of the racing industry today, and we’re honored and excited  to get the insights of someone like Chip Ganassi for Online Race Industry Week,” said Judy Kean, co-founder of EPARTRADE.

There’s no charge to attend any of the virtual events during Online Race Industry Week. Click here to get the single Zoom login for access to all of the webinars.

