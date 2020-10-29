Vintage Motorsport’s 2020 Nov-Dec Issue is now available

The November/December 2020 Vintage Motorsport issue is in the mail and on newsstands at Barnes & Noble bookstores. Read on to see all of the details about the latest issue form Vintage Motorsport. Don’t forget to subscribe here or purchase individual copies here.

Does that 1991 Brumos Porsche 964 Turbo on the cover ring a bell? It was the car that relaunched Brumos back onto center stage after their long period of inactivity following the death of Peter Gregg. IMSA was responding to a new wave of high-performance road cars and Bridgestone wanted to get on board as the spec tire for IMSA’s new SuperCar Series. Besides Porsche, this series featured the Lotus Espirit Turbo, Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo, Corvette, Dodge Stealth and a complete surprise to all, the Consulier GTP. Have a read of this excellent 7-page Salon feature to see how the Porsche and its driver, Hurley Haywood, won the championship.

